The New York Mets and free agent catcher James McCann are getting close on an expected four-year deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Mets getting close with free-agent catcher James McCann, sources tell The Athletic. Deal expected to be four years. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2020

The 30-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Chicago White Sox, hitting .289 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs over 31 games during the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

During his first season with the White Sox in 2019, McCann earned his first All-Star nod and finished with a .273 average with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs over 118 games.

The native of Santa Barbara, Calf., spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers after they selected him in the second sound of the 2011 MLB Draft.