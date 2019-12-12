1h ago
Report: Mets, Porcello agree to one-year
Free-agent pitcher Rick Porcello has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets, pending a physical, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the deal is worth $10 million. The 30-year-old spent the last five seasons as a member of the Boston Red Sox and appeared in 32 games last year posting a 14-12 record with a 5.52 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 174.1 innings.
TSN.ca Staff
Porcello’s best season came in 2016 when he was awarded the American League Cy Young Award after pitching to a 22-4 mark with a 3.15 ERA and 189 strikeouts.
He was a member of the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series championship team, starting one game in the five-game series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and finishing with a 1.93 ERA.
Porcello spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers.