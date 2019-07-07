Another day, another dysfunctional story from the New York Mets.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair during a heated meeting with the team's coaching staff Friday night at Citi Field after their 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to the report, Van Wagenen was upset that yet another solid start from ace Jacob deGrom was wasted as closer Edwin Diaz allowed four runs in a disastrous ninth inning en route to the loss.

"We as a staff often meet with coaches and players throughout the course of the season,” Van Wagenen told Puma. “I am not going to give the specifics to any of those meetings.”

The incident comes just two weeks after pitcher Jason Vargas and manager Mickey Callaway were involved in a verbal altercation with a reporter at Wrigley Field in Chicago. According to multiple reports, Vargas had to be restrained from going after the reporter.

The Mets (40-49) enter play Sunday nine games under the .500 mark following a 6-5 victory Saturday night.