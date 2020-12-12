The New York Mets and free agent catcher James McCann are finalizing a four-year deal worth over $40 million according ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The $40 million-plus James McCann is getting is just a touch over 40 and includes a signing bonus, per sources. Two years after being nontendered by Detroit, McCann gets a long deal — in the last seven years, Yasmani Grandal is the only other catcher to get four — at $10M per. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2020

The 30-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Chicago White Sox, hitting .289 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs over 31 games during the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

During his first season with the White Sox in 2019, McCann earned his first All-Star nod and finished with a .273 average with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs over 118 games.

The native of Santa Barbara, Calf., spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers after they selected him in the second sound of the 2011 MLB Draft.