Dellin Betances will likely be leaving the state of New York. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets are "not likely" to land the hard-throwing relief pitcher.

The Mets were prominent players for the former New York Yankee late into Monday night, but have fallen out of the running, leaving the Phillies as his main suitor.

The 31-year old Betances made just one appearance in 2019, after dealing with shoulder, lat, and achilles injuries.

Betances has played his entire eight-year career with the Yankees, compiling a 2.36 ERA with 621 strikeouts and 36 saves over 381.2 innings. He made four consecutive all-star appearances (2014-2017) during his tenure in New York.