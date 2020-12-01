25m ago
Report: Mets reach two-year deal with May
Reliever Trevor May and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year deal according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Reliever Trevor May and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Deal is pending a physical and could be official as soon as tomorrow. @AnthonyDiComo and @martinonyc were on it.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2020
The deal is pending a physical and could be made official as soon as Wednesday.
May has spent his last six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, establishing himself as a reliable late-inning reliever with high strikeout numbers.
The past three seasons, May has pitched to a combined ERA of 3.19 with 153 punchouts in 113.0 innings.
A native of Longview, Wash., May made his big league debut back in August of 2014.