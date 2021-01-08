1h ago
Report: Mets sign ex-Jay Drury to minors deal
Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Brandon Drury has signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Passan: Lindor trade shows Mets are all-in on winning championship
Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Brandon Drury has signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Drury appeared in 21 games last season for the Jays and posted a .152 average with one RBI.
The 28-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Toronto after they acquired him along with Billy McKinney from the New York Yankees in a July 2018 trade for J.A. Happ.
Drury served a utility role while with the Jays, appearing defensively in both the infield and outfield.
He began his Major League career with the Arizona Diamondbacks after being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.