Well, that didn't take long.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Thursday's New York Mets-Washington Nationals game is being postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

This would be the first game of the regular season to be postponed because of the pandemic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports there are concerns about at least one more positive COVID-19 test within the Nationals following Wednesday's positive.

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox had their opener postponed Thursday because of rain.

