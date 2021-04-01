8h ago
Report: Mets-Nats postponed due to COVID
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Thursday's New York Mets-Washington Nationals game is being postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB Opening Day 2021: MLB futures with Johnny Avello
Well, that didn't take long.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Thursday's New York Mets-Washington Nationals game is being postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2021
This would be the first game of the regular season to be postponed because of the pandemic.
There are concerns about at least one more positive COVID-19 test with the Nationals following the positive yesterday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/eon1BnXXsd— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports there are concerns about at least one more positive COVID-19 test within the Nationals following Wednesday's positive.
The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox had their opener postponed Thursday because of rain.
More to come.