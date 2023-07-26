New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge is set to return to the lineup on Friday, per the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Barring last-second setback, the Yankees plan is to activate Aaron Judge on Friday against the Orioles. https://t.co/oajlWbdhv7 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 26, 2023

Judge, 31, has been out since June 3, when he sprained his toe making a catch against the wall. In 49 games this season, Judge has hit .294 with 19 home runs and 40 runs batted in.

In 52 games without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees have struggled to a 23-29 record. With Judge, they've gone 30-19.

Judge was leading the majors in home runs when he got hurt, a continuation of his remarkable 2022 season where he earned AL MVP honours after hitting .311 with an AL-record setting 62 HR.

The Linden, Calif. native will return to the lineup in a pivotal divisional game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are currently last in the AL East at 53-48.