The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are the favourites to sign starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, a source tells Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Both teams are believed to be in the same area with their offers at the moment, Feinsand adds.

The free agent left-hander has seen his market pick up over the last couple of days as his signing is no longer attached to draft pick compensation.

Keuchel posted a 3.74 earned run average and a 1.31 WHIP in 34 starts with the Houston Astros last season. Multiple reports say the 31-year-old left-hander was seeking a long-term deal this off-season, but teams did not bite. Keuchel is a two-time All-Star, who won the 2015 Cy Young Award.

Despite several injuries to their bullpen and starting rotation, the Yankees have the fifth-best team ERA in all of baseball at 3.74 while the Braves sit 13th at 4.26.

Feinsand's report comes on the heels of LaVelle E. Neal III's report from Monday saying the Minnesota Twins are expressing interest in not only Keuchel, but free agent closer Craig Kimbrel as well. The Twins currently have the best winning percentage in baseball at 40-19.