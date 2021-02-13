The New York Yankees have signed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce to a minor-league deal, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bruce will earn $1.35 million if he makes the Yankees' Major League roster, plus an additional $50,000 for 400, 450, and 500 plate appearances, per Rosenthal.

Bruce spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting .198/.252/.469 with six home runs and 14 RBI in 103 plate appearances.

The 33-year-old has played 13 years split between the Phillies, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Cleveland, and Cincinnati Reds, where he began his career, and has a career .245/.314/.469 slash line.