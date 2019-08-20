Trevor Rosenthal is signing a minor league deal with the New York Yankees according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 29-year-old was most recently with the Detroit Tigers this season, where he appeared in 10 games and posted an 0-0 record with a 7.00 ERA in 9.0 innings before being granted free agency.

Prior to the Tigers, he was a member of the Washington Nationals and pitched in 22 games, contributing an 0-1 record with a 22.74 ERA in 6.1 innings. He was released by the Nationals on June 23rd.

Rosenthal missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery after blowing out his elbow while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The one-time all-star saved 45 games for the Cardinals in 2014 and a career high 48 in 2015, the year he was selected to play in the Mid-Summer Classic.

Rosenthal has 121 career saves.