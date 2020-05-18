The NFL is immediately instituting changes to the Rooney Rule, that will require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach openings and one minority candidate for any coordinator job, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Teams must interview 1 external minority candidate for senior football ops/GM jobs, too. And clubs and the league office must now include minorities and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including club president. All effective after virtual league meeting tomorrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 18, 2020

Additionally, per Pelissero, clubs will now have to interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations/general manager jobs, And teams and the league office must now include minorities and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including team president. Pelissero reports that the changes to the Rooney Rule will go into effect tomorrow after the league holds a virtual meeting, and additionally, there are two more resolutions that will be voted on tomorrow.

The Rooney Rule (named after late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney) was instituted in 2003 with the aim of giving minority candidates equal opportunities to interview for top personnel jobs around the NFL. Prior to Monday, the rule mandated that each team with a head coaching or GM vacancy interview at least one minority candidate for the position.

Pelissero's colleague at the NFL Network, Jim Trotter, first reported last week that the NFL was set to vote on amendments to the Rooney Rule.

According to Trotter, among the proposals the league is considering, involves teams improving their draft stock should they hire minority candidates as head coaches or executives. Should a team hire a minority head coach, then in the draft prior to that coach's second season with the club, the team would move up six slots from its allotted place in the third round. A team would move up 10 slots in the same scenario for hiring a minority as its GM. If a club were to fill both head coaching and GM vacancies at the same time with minority candidates, then it would move up 16 draft places under the same scenario, potentially turning the pick into a second-round selection. If a team keeps its minority head coach or GM for at least three seasons, then in the draft preceding the coach or GM's third season with the club, it would move up five draft places in the fourth round.

Currently, just two of NFL's 32 general managers are persons of colour—the Miami Dolphins' Chris Grier and Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns. Ron Rivera, of Washington, the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn, Brian Flores of the Dolphins and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers are the league's only minority head coaches.