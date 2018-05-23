Kneeling during the national anthem may soon be a thing of the past in the NFL.

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN the Magazine, the NFL owners are close to passing a new anthem policy that will require all players and personnel to stand if they are on the sideline.

UPDATE: Albert Breer of the MMQB reports the NFL has adopted the new policy.

The policy would allow those who do not wish to stand to remain in the locker room. If a player chooses to kneel on the sideline under the new policy, their team will receive a fine and the team can then fine players or personnel responsible if they choose.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the anthem prior to the 2016 season and was followed by dozens of fellow players. Eric Reid, a teammate of Kaepernick who first followed his movement, has followed Kaepernick in launching a collusion case against the league for remaining without a job. The league has pointed to kneeling a reason for declining television ratings.

The NFL Players Association released the following statement regarding the owners meeting on anthem policy Wednesday:

"We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy," NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah said. "If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do -- fight anything that encroaches on players' rights to the end."