Could Deflategate have a sequal?

According to a report from Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, the NFL is investigating whether the Pittsburgh Steelers were using a deflated football in their pre-season opener against the Eagles.

During #Eagles #steelers pre season game their was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was VERY deflated . The #NFL has the Football and is investigating. I saw the FB after incompletion and it was like a marshmallow. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 10, 2018

Eskin said the NFL has one of the balls in question, adding that it was very deflated and like a marshmellow.

A ProFootballTalk report further added that the incident took place in the third quarter, with Mason Rudolph behind centre for the Steelers.

The punishment from the first Deflategate, which happened in the AFC Championship Game in 2015, was a four-game suspension for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and a $1 million fine and two docked draft picks for the Patriots.