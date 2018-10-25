The National Football League has fired a down judge for poor on-field performance, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

Hugo Cruz, in his fourth year as an official, made one high-profile gaffe this season when he missed a false start by Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung in a Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns that led to a scoring play. He did not receive an assignment in Week 7.

The NFL did not offer comment on the story, but sources tell Seifert the decision was not disciplinary and was not based on any off-field conduct.

While the NFL rates its officials on every play of every game, an in-season dismissal is highly unusual.

Officials are normally rated on an annual basis and placed into one of three tiers based upon performance. The reason for the system is to prevent seemingly rash decisions based upon one mistake or a series of them in short succession.