In a historic move, the NFL is planning to expand the regular season from 16 games to 17 in 2021, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The move, per the NFL Network, would generate new revenue and could at least slightly soften an anticipated drop in the salary cap next year.

An announcement is not expected anytime soon as the NFL must first negotiate at least one new media contract to facilitate the move to 17 games in 2021, per the collective bargaining agreement. But a team source told the NFL Network: "We're all anticipating it's going to happen."

In turn, the pre-season would be cut to either two or three games, each team would still get a bye week per club, the regular season would be expanded to 18 weeks, and the Super Bowl would be pushed back into the second week of February.

The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978.