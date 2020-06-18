NFL practice rosters could increase in size for the 2020 season to account for potential positive COVID-19 tests, according to a report from the NFL Network.

"NFL practice squads were to expand from 10 to 12 players in 2020," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. "Now, there's internal talk about expanding to as many as 16 for greater roster flexibility for positive COVID-19 tests."

Garafolo added the NFLPA would have to agree to this change, but pointed out it would mean more jobs for players.

Increased practice squad sizes would mean more players team's system that could jump in the lineup if regular roster players test positive for the coronavirus, and could also mean less free agent work, which would cut down on the number