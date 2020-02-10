NFL prospect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's three-month CT scan came back positive, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The three-month CT scan for #Bama QB and coveted draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa was as positive as possible, sources say. The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion is good. It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities, tho, as expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Tagovailoa is expected to be a high selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after a strong collegiate career at Alabama.

He underwent surgery last November to repair his dislocated hip.