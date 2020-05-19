What position would LeBron play in the NFL?

NFL owners have approved a resolution that would prevent teams from blocking assistants from interviewing for coordinator positions, according to NFL reporter Jim Trotter.

Trotter added the new resolution also prevents teams from blocking personnel people from interviewing for assistant general manager positions as well.

While NFL teams can't prevent their assistant coaches from interviewing for head coaching positions, they could previously do so with position coaches wanting to interview for coordinator jobs.