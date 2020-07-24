1h ago
Report: NFL training camps to open on time
The National Football League and National Football League Players' Association are in agreement on a deal to handle the coronavirus pandemic and starting training camp on time, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
All that is left is for the NFLPA player reps to approve, with the NFLPA announcing Friday they unamimously recommend the changes.
More details to come.