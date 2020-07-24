Are the Chiefs too optimistic about how many Super Bowls they can win?

The National Football League and National Football League Players' Association are in agreement on a deal to handle the coronavirus pandemic and starting training camp on time, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now with breaking news: The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement on a deal to handle the pandemic and start camp on time... with just the NFLPA player reps approval pending. pic.twitter.com/eSzwIjLlIg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

All that is left is for the NFLPA player reps to approve, with the NFLPA announcing Friday they unamimously recommend the changes.

A statement following our Executive Committee meeting: pic.twitter.com/pSkq369jeh — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 24, 2020

