The National Football League Players Association is filing a non-injury grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals on the behalf of free-agent safety Eric Reid based upon the questions asked of him in regards to his decision to kneel during the national anthem while meeting with him about potentially offering him a contract, reports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

NFLPA will be filing a non-injury grievance for Eric Reid against the Bengals and others based on pre-employment questions about his plans to demonstrate during the anthem. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 7, 2018

This comes on the heels of Reid's personal grievance filed against the National Football League last week, alleging collusion over his choice to protest police brutality and systemic oppression faced by people of colour. Despite being one of the top safeties available on the market, Reid remains unsigned into a third month of free agency. Reid is represented by lawyer Mark Geragos, the same man who is currently representing Reid's former teammate, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, in his suit against the league.

"Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our collective bargaining agreement," the NFLPA said in a statement last week. "Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue."

In April, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Bengals owner Mike Brown personally met with Reid during his visit to discuss Reid's kneeling, telling him that he planned to ban his players from doing it next season and asked the 26-year-old Baton Rouge, LA native's response.

Reid had said in March that he was not planning to kneel this upcoming season, so he was taken aback by Brown's line of questioning and didn't offer a direct answer.

“I’m just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country to improve on,” Reid said during his younger brother Justin's pro day at Stanford. “I don’t think it’ll be in the form of protesting during the anthem. And I said ‘during’ because it’s crazy to me that the narrative got changed to we were protesting the anthem, because that wasn’t the case. But I think we’re going to take a different approach to how to be active.”

After taking a physical and meeting with the coaching staff, Reid was reportedly asked by Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis if there was anything he wanted to clarify from the meeting with Brown. Reid said he did not and no contract offer was forthcoming.

Florio reports that the PA has also filed a "system arbitration," noting that there is no rule mandating that a player stands for the anthem, something that teams appear to be ignoring.

NFLPA also has filed a broader "system arbitration" based on the argument that teams are ignoring the absence of a league rule that mandates standing during the anthem. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 7, 2018

Neither Reid, nor the PA has commented on the report.