The National Football League will not be meting out any discipline to the Detroit Lions or head coach Matt Patricia in the wake of last week's Detroit News report of a sexual assault indictment 22 years ago in Texas, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

NFL determined that neither the Lions nor Matt Patricia will be subject to any discipline in regards to previous allegations made against Detroit’s HC, per sources. The league met last week with the Lions and Patricia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2018

The longtime defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, Patricia was named Lions head coach in February.

Since the indictment occurred well before Patricia joined the NFL with the Pats in 2004, Schefter reports that it does not fall under the league's personal conduct policy.

The indictment stemmed from Patricia's visit to South Padre Island as a college student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1996. Patricia and another man were arrested, charged and indicted by a grand jury on one count of the aggravated sexual assault of a 21-year-old college student. The case never went to trial and Patricia was not convicted of any crime. The Detroit News report included a motion to dismiss from January of 1997 in which the alleged victim indicated she could not "face the pressures or stress of a trial."

Patricia and the Lions held a press conference last week to address the report.

"I’m here to defend my honour and clear my name," Patricia said at the time. "Twenty-two years ago, I was falsely accused of something very serious. There were claims made about me that never happened. While I’m thankful on one level that the process worked, and the case was dismissed, at the same time, I was never given the opportunity to defend myself."

Pats coach Bill Belichick also issued a statement of support for Patricia.

"For 14 years in our organization, Matt conducted himself with great integrity and is known to be an outstanding coach, person and family man," Belichick said. "We have always been confident in Matt’s character and recommended him highly to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions."

Lions president Rod Wood and the rest of the organization have stood by their hiring since the news broke.

“I am very comfortable with the process of interviewing and employing Matt,” Wood told The Detroit News. “I will tell you with 1,000-per-cent certainty that everything I’ve learned confirmed what I already knew about the man and would have no way changed our decision to make him our head coach.”