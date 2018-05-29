Tom Wilson has drawn plenty of attention with his physical play in the postseason, and he didn't take long grabbing the spotlight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Wilson received a two-minute minor for interference in the third period of the Washington Capitals' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night for a blindside hit on Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault after he had played the puck. Marchessault left the game briefly after the hit, but returned later in the third period.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms Wilson will not have a hearing with the league's department of player safety, despite Marchessault's post-game call for discipline.

"I saw the hit. I remember everything," he said after the game. "It was a late hit. I don't really need to talk more about it. I think the league will take care of it. We know what type of player he is out there. You gotta keep your head up and try to make the play. I didn't make the play. I was a little late, but whatever."

Wilson, who received a three-game suspension in the second round of the playoffs for an illegal check to the head, said he didn't believe the Game 1 hit warranted a penalty.

"He'd probably say he shouldn't admire his pass. I'm just finishing my check," Wilson explained after the loss. "I haven't slowed it down. I've been told that we're talking tenths [of a second] here. I think its game speed, and I delivered it in good time. I think he let up a little bit because he wasn't aware I was there. I finished him through his body.

"He might have been a little bit surprised by it, but it wasn't an aggressive hit. He looked fine at the end when he was yelling at me from the bench."

Wilson was suspended by the league office twice in the preseason and had to sit for the first four games of the year. He has 25 minutes in penalties through 17 games this postseason and the 24-year-old said he has no plans to change his playing style.

"You always have your reputation," Wilson said. "When you play my physical style, you're going to have that reputation. I trust myself. I play the game hard. It's my job to bring that energy, that physicality. Right after he got up, he said 'good hit.' It's the Stanley Cup Final out there. There are going to be hits. It looked good to me."

Wilson scored his fourth goal of the playoffs on Monday night and has 13 points in the post-season.