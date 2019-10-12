Initial exams on Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis' right thumb showed no ligament damage and is believed to be a Grade 1 sprain according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Initial exams on Lakers star Anthony Davis' right thumb showed no ligament damage, believed to be a Grade 1 sprain, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Davis will undergo an MRI on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2019

Davis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Davis was injured in the first quarter of the Lakers' 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series.

There is no word how long Davis could be out for or if he will be ready to start the season.

The Lakers dropped both of their games to the Nets in China. They will be back in action Monday night against the Golden State Warriors as they continue pre-season play.