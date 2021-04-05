North Carolina has found its successor to Roy Williams.

The Tar Heels are hiring Hubert Davis as its new men's head basketball coach after Williams' surprising retirement announcement last week, The Athletic is reporting.

BREAKING: North Carolina is expected to hire Hubert Davis as its new men’s basketball coach, sources confirm to The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/mMRn3kB3ol — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 5, 2021

Davis previously served as an assistant under Williams after a playing career at UNC and an NBA career spanning from 1992 to 2004.

Davis played with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets over 685 NBA games.