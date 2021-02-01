The NWHL announced Monday that the 5:30 p.m. ET game between the Connecticut Whale and the Minnesota Whitecaps has been postponed, according to The Boston Globe's Matt Porter.

Official word from NWHL on MIN-CTW is “postponed, further update tomorrow.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 1, 2021

Game 3 of the Boston-Buffalo series is on for 8:30, NWHL said. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 1, 2021

Porter reports that Connecticut did not dress and come out for warmups while Minnesota was on the ice.

The league will provide a further update tomorrow.

Monday's 8:30 p.m. ET matchup between the Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts remains on the schedule as they are set to play the deciding game of their three-game series. The winner will play the Toronto Six as the fourth seed in the Isobel Cup semifinals.