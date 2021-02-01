The NWHL announced Monday that the 5:30 p.m. ET game between the Connecticut Whale and the Minnesota Whitecaps has been postponed, according to The Boston Globe's Matt Porter.

Porter reports that Connecticut did not dress and come out for warmups while Minnesota was on the ice.

The league will provide a further update tomorrow.

Monday's 8:30 p.m. ET matchup between the Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts remains on the schedule as they are set to play the deciding game of their three-game series. The winner will play the Toronto Six as the fourth seed in the Isobel Cup semifinals.