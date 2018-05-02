A front-runner appears to be emerging in the New York Rangers coaching search.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers have "been very impressed" by Denver University head coach Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery, who has no National Hockey League experience behind the bench, is no stranger to interviewing for coaching roles in the NHL. The 48-year-old appeared to be the leading the candidate for the Florida Panthers head coaching job a year ago before pulling himself out of the race. The Post reports he was also offered an assitant coach role by the Los Angeles Kings last year, but turned it down.

Brooks reports the Montgomery is also a leading candidate for the Dallas Stars head coaching job, but it's unclear whether the job has been offered to him or if he would accept.

Montgomery has spent the past five seasons coaching the University of Denver and led the team to a national title in 2017. He has a 125-57-26 record since taking over the Pioneers in 2013, reaching the Frozen Four twice.

A dominant college player at the University of Maine, the Montreal native appeared in 122 NHL games as a player, but spent his most of his career in the AHL. He retired from playing in 2005 and became an assistant coach with Notre Dame for the 2005-06 season.