1h ago
Report: A's acquire P Minor from Rangers
The Oakland Athletics have acquired pitcher Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers in exchange for two players to be named later, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Athletics 2, Astros 4 (GM 1)
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Oakland Athletics have acquired pitcher Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers in exchange for two players to be named later, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Minor has an 0-5 record and a 5.60 ERA in seven starts this season for the Rangers and will be a free agent at the end of the season.