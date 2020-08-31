The Oakland Athletics have acquired pitcher Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers in exchange for two players to be named later, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Minor has an 0-5 record and a 5.60 ERA in seven starts this season for the Rangers and will be a free agent at the end of the season.