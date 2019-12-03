The Oakland Athletics have retained one of their free-agent bullpen arms.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with reliever Jake Diekman to keep him in the Bay.

Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a two-year deal with a club option, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2019

The team had previously declined his one-year option for 2020 at the end of last season.

Acquired at the deadline from the Kansas City Royals, the 32-year-old Diekman was 1-1 with a 4.43 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.574 in 28 appearances over 20.1 innings pitched for the team.

A native of Wymore, NE, Diekman heads into his ninth major-league season, having also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diekman is coming off of a deal that paid him $2.75 million in 2019.