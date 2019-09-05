The Oakland Raiders are not planning to have wide receiver Antonio Brown in their lineup for Week 1, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Sources: The #Raiders are not planning to have WR Antonio Brown for Week 1. It’s not clear if it’s a suspension or if he’ll be merely inactive. But those are their plans. He likely will stay away from the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

According to Rapoport, it is unclear if this is a suspension or if he will just be listed as inactive for the Raiders Monday night opener against the Denver Broncos.

Earlier on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown after he had an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old posted a letter the GM sent him regarding team fines on social media, which led to an altercation between the two men.

Brown did not practice with the Raiders on Thursday.

This is the latest incident in a tumultuous off-season for Brown that began with the Raiders acquiring him for a third and fifth round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers and handing him a three-year, $30.125 million extension.

Brown then showed up to training camp with frostbite on his feet and then filed multiple grievances against the NFL in an attempt to wear an old helmet that did not pass the NFL’s current safety standards.