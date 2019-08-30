The Oakland Raiders are signing centre Rodney Hudson to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hudson's extension will make him the highest paid centre in the league, Pelissero reported, adding he gets $24.4 million guaranteed.

After starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hudson has spent the past four seasons with the Raiders, making the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.