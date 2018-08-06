It appears that the New York Giants are getting closer to rewarding Odell Beckham Jr. with a big contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Beckham's agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Giants engaged recently in good-faith negotiations on a deal that would make the 25-year-old star the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Though a deal has not yet been agreed upon, Rapport says the two sides are encouraged and believe a deal could be reached before the start of the season.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson had a contradicting report earlier today, stating that Sanhu and the Giants have not been able to agree on Beckham’s true market value, and that the team is currently valuing his client at a total average per year below the reported $16 million the Chiefs are paying Sammy Watkins.

With no deal in place after face-to-face meetings last week, Odell Beckham Jr.s agent Zeke Sandhu is no longer in town. According to a #Giants team source, both sides worked diligently to consummate a deal, but could not agree on Beckham’s true market value. [1/2] — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2018

[2/2] My understanding is that the Giants are currently valuing Odell Beckham at a total average per year below Sammy Watkins. #ContractTalks — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2018

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is currently the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, earning $17 million annually, per salary information website, Spotrac. Mike Evans (Buccaneers), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Brandin Cooks (Rams) all also reportedly earn more than $16 million annually.

Beckham is set to play the 2018 season on the final year of his rookie contact, which would pay him $8,459,000 per Spotrac.

At one point this off-season, pundits believed that Beckham could possibly hold out and not attend voluntary Giants workouts and even training camp unless he received a new contract, but that hasn't been the case.

Beckham, who missed most of last season after he fractured his left ankle, is entering his fifth NFL campaign after being selected 12th overall by the Giants in 2014. He has had a prolific start to his career, earning second-team All-Pro nods in 2015 and 16, and being named a Pro Bowler in his of his first three seasons.

Over his four-year career, Beckham has totaled 4,424 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns on 313 receptions.