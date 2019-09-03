Rosenthal: Not the end of the world for Cowboys if Zeke misses a few games

Ezekiel Elliott is returning to Dallas, but that doesn't mean he's reached terms on a new contract or is returning to the team.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott is flying back to the Dallas area in case his extension gets done, although nothing is complete and obstacles remain.

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott, who has been in Cabo since training camp began, is flying back to the Dallas area in case his extension gets done, sources say. The deal is not done. Some obstacles remain. But he will be in town if it gets finalized. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2019

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported over the weekend that the Cowboys are "frustrated" following their latest exchange Sunday with the running back despite momentum earlier in the weekend. Robinson adds the two sides planned to move on to Monday with a "hopeful reset."

Elliott has spent the last three seasons in Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing in two of those seasons. The 24-year-old rushed for 1,434 yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games for the Cowboys last season.

He was selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.