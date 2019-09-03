3h ago
Report: 'Obstacles remain' in Elliott deal
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott is flying back to the Dallas area in case his extension gets done, although nothing is complete and obstacles remain.
TSN.ca Staff
Ezekiel Elliott is returning to Dallas, but that doesn't mean he's reached terms on a new contract or is returning to the team.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott is flying back to the Dallas area in case his extension gets done, although nothing is complete and obstacles remain.
Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported over the weekend that the Cowboys are "frustrated" following their latest exchange Sunday with the running back despite momentum earlier in the weekend. Robinson adds the two sides planned to move on to Monday with a "hopeful reset."
Elliott has spent the last three seasons in Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing in two of those seasons. The 24-year-old rushed for 1,434 yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games for the Cowboys last season.
He was selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.