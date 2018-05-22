Woe Canada: Do the Oilers rely too much on McDavid?

Edmonton Oilers 2016 third-round pick Markus Niemelainen is likely to re-enter the NHL draft pool next month, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun reports.

According to Matheson, the defenceman hasn't progressed the way the Oilers had hoped over the past two seasons and it appears he's unlikely to a sign an entry-level contract with the team.

Niemelainen, 19, recorded one goal and 27 points in 65 games with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit during his draft year, while also being named to Finland's IIHF World U18 Championship team. His numbers dropped considerably last year, as he scored three goals and posted nine points in 59 games with the Spirit. He made Finland's 2017 World Juniors squad and scored one goal in eight games.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner returned to Finland this season and had one goal and three points in 42 games with HPK. He was not named to Finland's World Juniors team for the tournament in Buffalo, but played three games for HPK at the Spengler Cup, failing to record a point.

Niemelainen, who was drafted 63rd overall in 2016, was ranked by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie as the 38th best player in his draft year.

"Steady, positional type defensive defenceman. Makes plays with puck, but doesn’t get outside his capabilities. Closes ice and doesn't give much room inside dots and is weighty, but not punishing," TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button wrote in April, 2016.