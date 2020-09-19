1h ago
Report: Optimism Celtics' Hayward will play Game 3
There's "significant optimism" Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who has been sidelined for most of the playoffs with a right ankle sprain, will be active and ready to play Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Woj weighs possibility of Hayward suiting up for Game 3
The 30-year-old Hayward suffered an ankle injury in the opening game of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17 and hasn't been able to play since.
The Butler product averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games with the Celtics in 2019-20, his third season with the team.
Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.