There's "significant optimism" Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who has been sidelined for most of the playoffs with a right ankle sprain, will be active and ready to play Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barring a setback in pregame warmups, there’s significant optimism within the Celtics that forward Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) will be active to play in Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. After missing a month, Hayward offers a sizable boost for Boston’s bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2020

The 30-year-old Hayward suffered an ankle injury in the opening game of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17 and hasn't been able to play since.

The Butler product averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games with the Celtics in 2019-20, his third season with the team.

Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.