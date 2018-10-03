To the surprise of almost no one, Buck Showalter’s time at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles is up.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that he will not be back with the Orioles in any capacity after his contract expired at the end of the 2018 season.

And what a miserable season it was.

The Orioles lost a franchise record 115 games, four more than the 1939 St. Louis Browns’ total of 111 for the most in franchise history.

The club was eliminated from the divisional race on Aug. 10, which tied the 1932 Boston Red Sox and 1962 New York Mets for the earliest date a team has been eliminated from a division or league race.

While Showalter ultimately pays the price for their disaster of a season, the club faced issues all over the diamond. Chris Davis, who has four more years left on his contract at $23 million per season, hit .168 to finish with the lowest batting average in MLB history among qualified hitters. Their leader in RBIs was Manny Machado (65), who was traded in July.

Things weren't much better on the mound either. Baltimore had an MLB-worst team ERA of 5.18 and yielded the worst batting average against in the majors at .276.

After 12 losing seasons in a row, Showalter took over as Orioles manager in 2010. They struggled the first two seasons but won 93 games in 2012 and earned their first post-season berth since 1997. They would go on to make the playoffs twice more during Showalter’s tenure, including an American League East division title in 2014.

Prior to his nine-year tenure in Baltimore, Showalter managed the New York Yankees, (1992-1995), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000) and Texas Rangers (2003-2006). He has been named manager of the year three times, most recently in 2014.

During his time with the O’s, Showalter’s record sits at 669-684. In 20 years of managing, his total record sits at 1551-1517.

Showalter is one of four managers to part ways with their teams this off-season, joining John Gibbons, Mike Scioscia and Paul Molitor. Jeff Banister of the Texas Rangers was also fired during the last week of the season. Following Scioscia's departure, Bruce Bochy of the San Francisco Giants is now the longest-tenured manager in the majors (12 seasons) followed by Ned Yost (nine) with the Kansas City Royals.