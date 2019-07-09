37m ago
Report: Magic, Canadian Birch agree on two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Orlando Magic have agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million contract with Canadian centre Khem Birch, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 26-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 50 games with the Magic in 2018-19, his second season in the NBA.
Orlando originally signed the Montreal native in late July of 2017.
Birch played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.