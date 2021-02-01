Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is expected to miss four to six weeks with severe ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon, 25, sprained his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's 115-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

In 19 games this season, Gordon is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29.1 minutes per game. Drafted fourth overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft, Gordon is averaging four-year lows in points, assists, and minutes in his seventh NBA season.