The Orlando Magic have waived veteran guard Jeff Teague, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 32-year-old was acquired by the team from the Boston Celtics on Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, as part of the deal that sent Evan Fournier to the Celtics.

The Orlando Magic have waived guard Jeff Teague, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2021

Teague has played 34 games with the Celtics this season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 18 minutes per game. The former all-star has averaged 12.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 805 career games with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Celtics.