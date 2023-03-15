Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a four-year $64.092 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It's the largest ever signing bonus for an offensive lineman.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Brown, 26, is a four-time Pro Bowler (2019-22) and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.

The Oklahoma product was originally selected in the third round (83rd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal.