Report: OT Brown, Bengals finalizing four-year $64 million deal
Published
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a four-year $64.092 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
It's the largest ever signing bonus for an offensive lineman.
Brown, 26, is a four-time Pro Bowler (2019-22) and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.
The Oklahoma product was originally selected in the third round (83rd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal.