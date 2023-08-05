The Ottawa Redblacks have placed cornerback and returner Brandin Dandridge on the six-game injured list, according to Postmedia's Tim Baines.

#Redblacks DB/returner Brandin Dandridge goes on 6-game injured list ahead of this week's game vs. #Riders. Newcomer Tobias Harris (DB) will be returner. WR Tevaun Smith is back, so are DBs Justin Howell and Josh Valentine-Turner. LB Frankie Griffin goes to 1-game injured list. — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) August 5, 2023

Baines adds that Tobias Harris, who was signed by the Redblacks on Wednesday, will handle the return duties for the Redblacks against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, Iowa-born Dandridge has played in seven games for the Redblacks this season, tallying 13 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a touchdown on the defensinve side of the ball.

In the return game, the former Missouri Western Griffon has combined for 615 return yards and a touchdown.