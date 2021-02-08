The Ottawa Redblacks are re-signing cover linebacker Don Unamba, according to a report from Postmedia's Tim Baines.

The 31-year-old Unamba played 2019 with the Edmonton Football Team, finishing with 43 tackles, six sacks, and one interceptions in 12 games.

Unamba has played in five seasons in the CFL split between Edmonton, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has 192 tackles, 11 sacks, and six interceptions in 73 games.