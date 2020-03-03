Is Markstrom's absence the real reason why the Canucks have lost three straight?

According to Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic, the Ottawa Senators were "close" to a deal to acquire Nikolay Goldobin from the Vancouver Canucks before claiming Jayce Hawryluk off waivers ahead of last week's trade deadline.

Dhaliwal reports two-to-three teams were interested in Goldobin, who has appeared in just one game with the Canucks this season. The Russian winger, however, is just off a point-per-game pace with the AHL's Utica Comets this season, posting 19 goals and 30 assists in 50 games.

Goldobin, scheduled for restricted free agency in July, appeared in 63 games with the Canucks last season, registering seven goals and a career-high 37 points. A first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2014, Goldobin was acquired by Vancouver in 2017 in a deal that saw Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks.

Dhaliwal cites a source stating the 24-year-old "absolutely will try the NHL again next year," rather than making a move to Europe.

The Senators, who claimed Hawryluk off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Feb. 17, made four trades at the deadline, shipping out Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Ennis from their NHL roster.

Hawryluk, 24, has appeared in six games with Ottawa, posting three assists. He had one goal and three points in 15 games with the Panthers prior to be moving moved. He is also scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.