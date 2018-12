According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers will hire Kelly Krauskopf as assistant GM, making her the first assistant general manager in NBA history

Krauskopf will work with the Pacers basketball operations staff, including President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, GM Chad Buchanan and assistant GM Peter Dinwiddie. https://t.co/680VM0DmhY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2018

Krauskopf was president and general manager of the WNBA's Indiana Fever for 17 years before departing last year to oversee the Pacers' esports entry into the NBA2K League.