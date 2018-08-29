The Green Bay Packers have traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds the Packers will receive a 2019 sixth-round draft pick back for Hundley, who started nine games last season.

Hundley, who began filling in as the Packers starter when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone last year, posted a 3-6 record while throwing nine touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He completed 60.8 per cent of his passes for 1,836 yards over 11 games.

The Packers acquired quarterback DeShone Kizer from the Cleveland Browns earlier this off-season and he is expected to hold the backup role behind Rodgers this season.

Kizer, 22, has completed 26 of 53 passes this preseason for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley, 25, is 23 for 37 this preseason for 263 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In Seattle, Schefter reports Hundley will take over the backup role behind Russell Wilson. Austin Davis and Alex McGough were previously listed behind Wilson on the team's depth chart.

Hundley joined the Packers as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCLA.