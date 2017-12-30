Report: Pagano among coaches expected to be fired at season's end

Chuck Pagano of the Colts, Marvin Lewis of the Bengals, Jim Caldwell of the Lions, and John Fox of the Bears, are all expected to be fired by their respective teams following the end to the 2017 regular season on Sunday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Colts

Chuck Pagano is expected to coach his last game on Sunday, according to Rapoport. The Colts will be looking for a new coach, per Rapoport’s sources.

The insider ads that owner Jim Irsay has already made calls in preparation of the move.

In his six seasons with the Colts, Pagano had led the team to regular-season record of 52-43, and post-season record of 3-3.

Bengals

Marvin Lewis, whose contract has run out, and team owner Mike Brown, are expected to mutually decide that Lewis will no longer be the Bengals coach after 15 seasons, according to Rapport.

Rapport believes there is a reasonable chance that Lewis stays in Cincinnati as a front office presence, while on the other hand, there also being a possibility the he heads to the league office.

If the Bengals were to decide to promote someone in house to succeed Lewis, Rapport names special teams coach Darrin Simmons and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther as possible names to get the job.

Lewis regular-record in his 15 seasons currently stands at 124-112, with zero wins in seven playoff appearances.

Lions

Jim Caldwell is expected to be fired after Sunday’s game, per Rapport’s sources. The Lions missing the playoffs this season ultimately sealed Caldwell’s fate, according to the insider.

Rapport names Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as a name to keep any eye to take over the job.

Caldwell is 61-50 after nearly four seasons at the helm in Detroit.

Bears

John Fox is expected to be fired following Chicago's game on Sunday, per Rapport’s sources.

General manager Ryan Pace will lead the search for a new coach, and team president Ted Phillips has already been doing homework on prospective candidates, according to Rapport.

Fox has posted a record of 14-33 in his three seasons with the Bears.