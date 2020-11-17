Sergio Ramos's 15-year association with Real Madrid could be winding down and Paris Saint-Germain is readying itself to step in.

As the Spain international plays in the final year of his current deal, AS's Tomas Roncero reports the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to make a big offer for the 34-year-old Ramos's services.

The crux of Ramos's potential exit from the Bernabeu is the club's policy surrounding contracts for players over the age of 30. While Ramos would like to sign a two-year extension, the club almost exclusively offers one-year deals to players 30 and over. The one notable exception to the rule was the extension signed by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 when he was 31.

Because Ramos, the club captain, is in the final year of his deal, he is free to negotiate with clubs outside of La Liga as of January 1 and Roncero notes that PSG could offer a three-year pact worth as much as €20 million per season, a steep increase from his current €12 million yearly salary.

Ramos is yet to have formal discussions with club president Florentino Perez regarding an extension.

A native of Sevilla, Ramos joined Real in 2005 from his hometown club. His 660 appearances for Los Blancos are fourth-most all-time behind only Raul, Iker Casillas and Manuel Sanchis. With Real, Ramos has won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions League crowns.

Internationally, Ramos has been capped 177 and was a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning side, as well as their Euro-winning entries in 2008 and 2010.