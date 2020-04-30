According to ESPN PSG correspondent Jonathan Johnson, Paris Saint-Germain will be crowned Ligue 1 champions after the French Professional Football League (LFP) confirmed both the Ligue 1 and 2 seasons were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The LFP have decided to go by the standings after the last match was played, confirming PSG will be league champions for a third consecutive year.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that football will not be returning until "before September".

As for the other LFP teams, Marseille have qualified for the Champions League group, while Rennes will go into the qualification rounds.

Lille and Reims will go into the Europa League group stage while Nice will have to play through qualification.

Toulouse and Amiens, the bottom two teams in the standings at the time the season was suspended, will be relegated to Ligue 2. They will be replaced by Lorient and Lens, who return to the top tier after finishing as the top teams in Ligue 2.