2h ago
Report: Parise starting rehab assignment
TSN.ca Staff
Zach Parise is nearing a return from a back injury that has cost him the entire season so far.
According to a report from Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press, Parise is starting a rehab assignment with the Wild's AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, and will play for the team Thursday.
Parise had surgery on his lower back in late October and has yet to play this season.
The 33-year-old is coming off 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games for the Wild last season.