Zach Parise is nearing a return from a back injury that has cost him the entire season so far.

According to a report from Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press, Parise is starting a rehab assignment with the Wild's AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, and will play for the team Thursday.

NEWS: Zach Parise will make a rehab assignment with the @IAWild. He will play tomorrow. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) December 27, 2017

Parise had surgery on his lower back in late October and has yet to play this season.

The 33-year-old is coming off 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games for the Wild last season.